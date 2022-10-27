Eugene E. Touchette, 79, of Stowe died on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
Eugene was born in Burlington to Ernest Touchette and Lorraine Wiltshire-Touchette.
Eugene was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Vermont National Guard and many years with Stowe Fire and Rescue.
Eugene loved serving his community. He owned his own carpentry business, fixing and building homes for many people. Eugene loved the great outdoors, especially hunting and, in his younger years, fishing.
Eugene married the love of his life Belle K. Jacobs on June 5,1963, in Stowe where they lived out their lives together. Shortly after marriage they began a family, first welcoming their daughter, Tina and then Tammy almost two years later.
Eugene also has four grandchildren, Maya, Kaylynn, Cheyenne and Forrest, and five great-grandchildren, Ayden, Colton, Liam, Scarlett and Forrest Jr.
Eugene was predeceased by his mother and father, Ernest and Lorraine; his wife, Belle; and his two sons-in-law, Todd Carter and Shawn Driscoll.
A celebration of life will be held for Eugene on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at the Morrisville VFW from 1-4 p.m.
Donations in Eugene’s memory can be made to the Morrisville VFW and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.