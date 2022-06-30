Erika M. Standish

Erika Martina Standish, 98, formerly of Stowe and Morrisville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at the Bel-Aire Center in Newport.
She was born June 18, 1924, in Kitzbühel, Austria, the daughter of the late Martin and Maria Handlhofer. She was educated in Austria. Erika was very athletic, and during her younger years in Austria she was avid gymnast and skier. She also enjoyed track and field.
Erika married John Standish in the mid 1940s, at the end of World War II, and moved with her U.S. military husband to the United States. Together they raised two sons, and lived in several states, including Massachusetts, where they made lifelong friends. She worked as a seamstress and studied to become a United States citizen, which was a highlight in her life.
Each summer, Erika would return to her beloved Austria to visit her family where she would enjoy Austrian music, singing and dancing. Following John’s retirement from the Army, Erika and her husband chose Vermont and its beautiful Green Mountains and ski areas as their forever home, settling first in Stowe and later in Morristown. She remained active, enjoyed new friends and flower gardening. She was the matriarch of the family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Survivors include two sons, John Standish Jr. and his wife, Ann Marie of Westfield, Mass., and Thomas Standish and his wife, Betsy of Morristown; a grandson, Ben Standish of Westfield, Mass.; as well as more distant relatives.
Erika was predeceased by her husband, John, in 2020; and two sisters, Paula Handlhofer and Effie Robinson.
All services will be private at the convenience of her family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
