Erika Hecht Wadds, a Holocaust survivor who spent many happy years in her second home in Stowe, died recently.
She was the mother of Marion, Judy and Robert; mother-in-law of David and Patty; grandmother of Sam and Olivia; and cherished aunt of the late Dr. Kenneth Dressler.
She was the widow of Robert Wadds.
Erika was a creative woman who learned and adapted from early life experiences hiding during the Holocaust and its aftermath.
Erika attended medical school in Vienna, Austria after the war. She moved to Canada in 1957 after marrying Thomas Hecht and subsequently became fully immersed in Jewish communal life in Montreal for over 30 years.
During that time, Erika became one of Montreal’s best-known interior designers because of her unique talent, creativity and style.
She moved to New York City in 1998 and then to her final home in Sag Harbor a few years later.
It was in Sag Harbor where she immersed herself in her writing and in a community of writers known as the Ashawagh Writers Group, who provided her the strength and will to complete her memoir, “Don’t Ask My Name,” in 2021.
Donations in Erika’s memory can be made to Yad Vashem.
A service for Erika will be held at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at noon.
