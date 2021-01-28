Elisabeth (Kuebler) Merkler

Elisabeth Merkler, born Elisabeth Kuebler, 91, died Jan. 19, 2021, in Stowe while eagerly waiting Joe Biden’s inauguration.
She was an ethnic German, born in June 18, 1929, in the village of St. Ivan, Yugoslavia, to Josef and Eva Kuebler. Her father was an inventor and machinist, her mother a homemaker. Her grandfather was the village wirt, a deacon in the Catholic church, and along with her grandmother, the kaserina, the owners of the village gasthaus.
As a young girl, her grandparents sent her to summer camp in the Austrian Alps, which gave her a love of the mountains. In 1945, as ethnic Germans in Yugoslavia, she and her parents, sister Ann and grandmother were forced from their homes and into Serbian concentration camps. They were lucky to have survived the war. Once the war ended, as displaced refugees, they walked as a group from Yugoslavia into Germany.
In post-war Germany, she and her family lived in Poppenhausen, Germany, where she worked as a seamstress. In 1950 she met Franz Merkler when he was released from Russian POW camps in Ukraine. Both she and Frank had grown up in the same village, where they had known one another.
They married Aug. 14, 1951, and would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year.
In 1955 they decided to make a new life for themselves in America, and followed an uncle, who had moved to Detroit. In 1956, with her husband starting work at the General Motors Tech Center, they were able to purchase a home in Detroit where they lived until 1964, before moving to Utica, Mich.
Elisabeth enjoyed meeting and helping people, and in 1968 started work at Hudson’s department store at Oakland Mall in Michigan, where she worked in women’s clothing.
In 1975, thinking about retirement, Elisabeth and Franz purchased property in the mountains of Vermont, in beautiful Stowe village, which reminded her of Austria. In 1985, when Franz retired, they finished building their country dream home.
Her interests included family, gardening, sewing and history. She devoted much of her time and energy as a gardener, and playmate to her granddaughter and grandsons, and eventually great-grandsons, and later the caregiver to her beloved husband Frank. She was a member of St. Kieran’s Catholic Church in Utica, and again at Blessed Sacrament in Stowe.
Elisabeth Merkler is survived by her husband, Franz; her sister, Anne (Kuebler) Breen, and her spouse, Joseph, and their families of Royal Oak, Mich.; daughter, Angelika, and her husband, Brian White, of West Bloomfield, Mich.; granddaughter, Carly, her husband, Tim DeNike, and great-grandsons, Arthur and Carter, East Lansing, Mich.; grandsons, Brendan and Scott White, and great-grandson, Jacob, all of Michigan; son, Johannes “John,” and his spouse, Jayne McGuire, of San Diego; grandsons, Ryan Merkler of San Francisco, Calif., and Jamie Merkler of Newport Beach, Calif.; and former daughter-in-law, Saralee Erwin of Palmdale, Calif.
The family recommends that in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to support Vermont Meals on Wheels and Vermont Council on Aging.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family.
