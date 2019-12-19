Eileen M. O’Brien

Eileen Mary O’Brien, 71, died in Stowe Nov. 10, 2019.
She was visiting for Christmas with her daughter Genevieve Thompson, son-in-law Sandy and grandchildren George, Archie and Rhea.
Eileen lived life to the fullest, mostly for her five children, Madeleine, Genevieve, Robert, JD and Antonia. She loved to travel and was a voracious reader.
Eileen had a gift for relating to people and becoming a genuine joy in their lives. She wore hot pink like no one else and didn’t mind herself a bit of chocolate.
Eileen was truly in her element as Grannie. She was very proud of her 13 grandchildren. In order of age: Jack, Finn, George, Archie, Rhea, Daen, Charlie, Lily, Juno, Elodie, Blaise, Cashel and Grayson.
She will be very much missed by her children, her family and her many friends around the world.
A celebration of Eileen’s life will be held Friday, Jan. 3, at 5 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, Mountain Road, Stowe.