On Feb. 26, 2020, Edward B. Brutzman, recently of Easton, Md., died with his daughters by his side and his forever love and wife of 68 years Patricia nearby.
The Brutzmans lived for over 60 years in Towson, Md.
Edward was a proud 1st Marine Division corporal serving in World War II on Okinawa and in China from 1944 to 1946.
After graduating from St. Peter’s College, he worked for the Allied, Maryland and Jungbunzlauer chemical companies.
The couple were frequent visitors to Stowe, where four of their six daughters lived at times over the past 43 years. Included in their many stops along the way were Harlow Hill House, Four Winds, Foxfire, Baggy Knees, Tim’s Place, the Chin, Toll Road, Stowe Soaring, Horseshack poolside, Blessed Sacrament christenings and Mass, Commodores, Stowe polo matches, Johnson and Castleton and Stowe High School graduations, Hyde Park House, Moss Glen Falls, Stoweaway, and anywhere else the girls and grandkids happened to be.
The country squire always carried up great-gramma’s cradle for the next grandchild, plus Maryland blue crab and Berger cookies and love enough for all.
Edward began skiing as a boy in the 1930s after seeing a newsreel of Birger Ruud ski jumping. He got himself a couple of barrel staves, nailed on tire tubing and hit the slopes in Watchung, N.J.
There are so many stories for his girls Maryjane Brutzman, Beth Curran, Sarah Brutzman, Margaret Collins, Barbara Ebert and Ann Tolerico to pass on to grandchildren Blair, Chris, Brian, Peter, Will Henry, Jenia, Patrick, Ryan, Given, Abigail, Courtney, Clare and Riley, plus seven great-grandchildren.
Edward was dearly loved and fond memories will be cherished by all.
A private interment for Edward Brutzman will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Uncle Jay’s request: Leave the back door open.