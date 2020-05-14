E. Violet Sherman, 96, of Duxbury died peacefully on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin.
She was born in Barre July 21, 1923, daughter of Ira B. and Lillian R. (Marvin) Harvey, and graduated from Waitsfield High School.
On Dec. 24, 1942, she married Dalton E. Sherman Sr. in Waterbury. Dalton died May 23, 1991.
As a young woman, Violet worked as a waitress for the Feedbag Restaurant in Moretown and Twin City Bowling Alley in Berlin. She later was employed at the Demeritt Canning and Clothespin Factories in Waterbury, worked in assembly at the Rock of Ages Plant in Barre, and provided housekeeping services to several inns at the Sugarbush Ski Area.
Prior to retirement, she very much enjoyed working with her sister, Lillian, as a baker from Lillian’s home bake shop.
Violet was an avid bingo player, enjoyed yard saleing with her husband, collecting salt and pepper shakers, crocheting, and baking. She made many pies through the years for family and friends. She enjoyed going to camp in Enosburg with her daughter Linda, traveling, camping and spending time with her daughter Donna and family. Her sister’s families held a special place in her heart and much time was spent playing cards and reminiscing. She also enjoyed weekly dinners out with Butch, Pat and Linda, most of time at her favorite, the Wayside Restaurant.
Survivors include her children, Donna Green and husband Carroll of Punta Gorda, Fla., Dalton “Butch” Sherman, Jr. and wife Patricia of Duxbury, and Linda Sherman of Duxbury; 10 grandchildren, Gail Morrill, Timothy Green, Tamie Shappy, Tracy Segar, Doreen MacKenzie, Jeanne Mouser, Josh Sherman, Walter Mann Jr., Robert Mann and Theresa Mann; 24 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
Two sisters, Dorothy Merchant and Lillian Griffith, died earlier.
Services will be held at a time when family and friends can gather to celebrate and honor Violet’s life. For those who wish, donations in her memory would be appreciated to Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice, 600 Granger Road, Barre VT 05641 (cvhhh.org). Arrangements are in the care of the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.