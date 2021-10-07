Dr. Evelyn Grobow Redlich, 96, died peacefully at her home in Morrisville on Thursday, Sept. 30. She and her husband Norman Redlich, who died in 2011, had been coming up to Stowe to ski since the 1950s and built a home on Stagecoach Road in 1964.
She attended Dwight Englewood School, 1943, and Mount Holyoke College, 1947, before graduating from Albany Medical College in 1951. A longtime resident of Greenwich Village, she did her pediatric residency at Bellevue Hospital in New York.
In 1951, she married Norman Redlich, and they remained joyously married until his death in 2011. Norman taught at New York University School of Law and eventually served as the dean there from 1974 to 1988.
During that time, Evelyn was invaluable to him as an advisor and consultant on the design and construction of two law school dormitories, Mercer Hall (now Hayden) and D’Agostino Hall.
Although trained as a physician, Evelyn had the soul of an artist, and the home she and Norman built together in Morrisville remained a source of love and joy for her throughout her life.
She was never happier than when working in her garden and looking out at Mount Mansfield in the distance.
Evelyn leaves her two daughters, Dr. Carrie Redlich of New Haven, Conn., and Bonny Redlich Montopoli of University Place, Wash.; and a son, Edward Redlich of Los Angeles, Calif.; along with daughter-in-law, Sarah Timberman; son-in-law, Dan Montopoli; grandchildren, Mara Redlich Revkin and husband, Jon Petkun, Joshua Adrian Revkin and wife, Carly Cahill Anderson, Abigail Montopoli, Noah Timberman Redlich and Zoe Timberman Redlich; and a great grandson, Henry Norman Anderson Revkin.
