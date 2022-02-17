Dr. Edward Dunn, 96, of Exeter, N.H., died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, after a brief illness.
The eldest of two children, Edward was born on Feb. 4, 1925, to Irving and Virginia Dunn in Englewood, N.J. After graduating from Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood in 1942, he served in the U.S. Army in the Pacific Theater.
He went on to earn his undergraduate degree at New York University, followed by his doctor of medicine at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, N.Y., in 1951.
After graduation, he completed his surgical residency at the Massachusetts General Hospital, setting off on a life-long career as a physician, ultimately specializing in vascular surgery. He served as chief of surgery at Crouse-Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse from 1965 to 1974, followed by serving as director or surgery at Waterbury Hospital in Waterbury, Conn., and professor of surgery at Yale from 1974 to 1990.
In addition, he held positions in private practice and with professional organizations, including the American College of Surgeons and the New England Surgical Society.
In 1954, he met Audrey Hatch, who was studying nursing at the Mass General, and they married in 1956. They raised their family with an abundance of laughter, learning, music, books, storytelling, travel and outdoor adventure.
Edward and Audrey began visiting Stowe to ski before they were married and took many vacations there with friends and family over the years, eventually making it their second home. In 1993 they retired, first splitting their time between Stowe and Nashua, N.H., before finally moving to Exeter, N.H. These times were full of family and friends, enjoying the four seasons, and travel.
The epitome of a life-long learner, Ed loved to learn everything he could about the world, devouring books on particle physics and history with equal zeal. He loved to teach, whether he was conveying the finer points of surgery to his students or instructing his children and grandchildren in how to change a tire or play chess.
Ed continued to enjoy a great story, great music and a great scotch up until the end. He will be remembered for his kindness, his intellectual curiosity and his abiding love for his family.
Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Tuttle Hatch; his parents, Irving Cecil Dunn and Virginia Rosenberg Dunn; his brother, Robert Dunn; and two nephews, Robert DiNatale and Stephen Dunn.
He is survived by his three children, Suzanne Oppenheimer (Peter), Roger Dunn (Janet Tidwell), and Karen Wagner (Nathan); his four grandchildren, Zachary, David, Anika, and Beck; and by his nephews and nieces, Linda, Bob, Greg, Steve, Lisa, Chris, Susan and Jeremy.
The family is requesting that memorials for Edward Dunn be given through donations to either the American Heart Association or the American College of Cardiology.
Brewitt Funeral Home in Exeter is assisting the family. For more information, visit brewittfuneralhome.com.
Interment will be a private ceremony at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, Mass.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.