Dorothy Moller Kohn, known to all as Honey, died peacefully the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, with family present. She was 98. Born in Queens, N.Y., in 1922, she was formerly of Stowe.
For several years she traveled the U.S. in a motorhome, before Honey and her husband, Al Kohn, became longtime residents of Seven Lakes, N.C., in 1996. Honey entered assisted living in Plano, Texas, in 2017 and spent her final years there.
Honey treasured her time and her friends in Seven Lakes, being an active member of the West End Presbyterian Church, as well as with the toymakers and quilters groups.
Honey is survived by her five sons, Robert of Charleston, S.C., Richard of Greensboro, N.C., Roger of Sierra Vista, Ariz., Roy of College Park, Md., and Randall of Plano, Texas; her sister, Janet Tichansky, of Stowe; and her goddaughter, Janet Anne Malcolm of Franklin, Mass. She also has four nieces and nephews, nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Alfred Kohn, with whom she shared a birthday of July 4, 1922, and by one grandchild, Robby.
A memorial service will be held Nov. 7, 2020, at 11 a.m., at the Crawford Center of the West End Presbyterian Church, 275 Knox Lane, West End, NC, with inurnment to follow in the church’s columbarium.
