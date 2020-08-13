Donald J. Manning, 89, of Stowe, died Dec. 10, 2019, at Berlin Health & Rehab. He was born on June 22, 1930, in Swanton, the son of Robert and Jeannette (Bushey) Manning.
He was educated at St. Anne’s Academy in Swanton and the University of Vermont. Donald served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He married Joyce A. Talbot, daughter of Kenneth and Lois (Collins) Talbot, on Aug. 17, 1963.
Donald’s career was mainly in the field of engineering for the state of Vermont. After college he worked for the former Vermont highway and water resources departments and retired after 30 years of service. While with the highway department he earned his professional civil engineering license to practice in Vermont.
In retirement he enjoyed going on trips, doing genealogy and enjoying time at their camp in West Swanton.
He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe and volunteered in earlier years as a lector, usher and served on the parish council. Other memberships included the Vermont Society of Engineers (LM), American Legion Post #33, Morrisville, and VFW Post #778 (LM), Swanton.
Donald is survived by his wife, Joyce; two sons, Michael of Morrisville, and Kevin and his wife, Andrea of Saco, Maine; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Parker and Anika.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe. Burial will follow in the family lot in Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661, or Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.