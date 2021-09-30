Doehne Warren Duckworth, 58, died peacefully at his home in Morrisville on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, with his loving wife, Monique, and daughter, Seychelle, by his side.
He fought a courageous battle against Multiple System Atrophy, which won.
Doehne was born July 1, 1963, in Abbington, Pa., the son of Eric Cecil Duckworth and Carolyn Doehne Duckworth.
Doehne grew up in E. Dorset, where his family owned the Marbleledge Lodge for many years. Doehne moved to the Stowe area in 1990 after stints in Colorado and Cape Cod.
Doehne is survived by his wife, Monique, and daughter, Seychelle; his mother, Carolyn Doehne Duckworth of Sun City Center, Fla.; brother, Craig Duckworth and wife, Fran of Middlesex; brother, Rick Duckworth of Stowe; brother-in-law, Ted Cremer and wife, Ellen, and niece and nephews, Kylie, Christian, Andrew and Brian of Blue Point, N.Y.
Doehne was predeceased by his father, Eric Cecil Duckworth.
Doehne was a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester. He was an avid fisherman and skier.
Doehne and Monique owned and operated the Cactus Café in Stowe for 24 years. Doehne will also be remembered for being a talented chef and for his snack food creation Deano’s Jalapenos, plus his ability to produce a belly laugh from all that knew him.
A celebration of Doehne’s life will be held later and will be announced.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to save bees to the Bee Conservancy, 1732 1st Avenue #28748, New York, NY 10128.
Many thanks to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice for the care to Doehne during his last days with a special thank you to Gisele, Megan, Maika and Diane.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
