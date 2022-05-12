Diane E. Grennan

Diane E. (Pageau) Grennan, 77, of Stowe, and formerly Concord, Mass., died peacefully on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, in Scarborough, Maine.
Her daughters, Michelle G. Roberts and Maura “Mandy” A. Bard, sat with her holding her hands as she died, certain she would be greeted by their brother, Sean M. Grennan, who will show her the way.
Diane was born in Concord on Sept. 16, 1944, to Joseph L. and Josephine H. (Roy) Pageau. Raised in Concord, she graduated from Concord Carlisle High School in 1962. She went on to study at Katherine Gibbs School and married her high school sweetheart, Richard “Bumpy” M. Grennan.
Together they moved to Stowe to work at her brother-in-law’s restaurant, Sister Kate’s. They soon started a family and bought the old Tinker Farmhouse, just outside of town. Diane and her sister-in-law converted the farmhouse into The Country Manor Inn, which Diane ran for years while working part time for a couple local attorneys and raising her three children.
Upon closing the inn, she began her 35-plus-year career as a secretary for local real estate attorney, William A. Kelk. They were an amazing team, and their friendship extended beyond retirement.
Diane was a well know figure in the Stowe community. Highly respected by her colleagues, who relied on her knowledge, organization and incredible work ethic, and loved dearly by her friends, both old and new, who could count on her attentive ear, wit and caring.
Diane is survived by her engaging and caring brother, Raymond A. Pageau; her faithful daughters, Michelle G. Roberts and Maura “Mandy” A. Bard; her loving and supportive sons-in-law, David K. Roberts and Joshua A. Bard; her grandsons, who brought her such joy, Digby G. Roberts, Wylie G. Roberts and Avery M. E. Bard (who shared in her love of playfulness and sweets); as well as several brothers- and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
A lover of seafood and sweets, she would never turn down oysters, mussels, lobster, ice cream or spice drops. She enjoyed taking care of her houseplants and tinkering about in her flower gardens. She loved her backyard birds and made sure they were well fed.
A voracious reader, Diane was always willing to plow through the best and the worst of novels. Never did she not finish a book she started — a mere hint of her tenacity and the perseverance she demonstrated throughout her life.
Diane didn’t want a service, so her daughters are throwing a party for family and friends to say their farewells and celebrate all things “Di.” Bring your favorite beverage, book or side dish and join them on Saturday, June 4, 2022, any time between 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at the old house located at 99 Randolph Road, Stowe.
In lieu of fresh flowers, which Diane loved but isn’t here to enjoy, please support one of the following organizations in her memory:
• Truth Initiative, which inspires lives free from smoking, vaping and nicotine, truthinitiative.org/donate. A smoker for most of her life, Diane suffered from COPD and wished for young people to know of her struggle to discourage them from starting or continuing to smoke cigarettes. She was horrified to see vaping being marketed today, just as cigarettes had been when she was a teen.
• Nature Conservancy, to help secure a thriving planet for people and nature, bit.ly/3kNDoTp. Diane donated to many organizations every year, but the Nature Conservancy was one of the most important to her, especially of late.
• A local hospice organization, which provide the most meaningful support and care for those who are dying and those who love them.
