Diane B. Smith

Diane Batt Smith died peacefully in her beloved state of Vermont, surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.
She was born in Utica, N.Y., on July 15, 1952.
Raised in Clinton, N.Y., Diane attended the University of Vermont before settling in Stowe. Most recently, she lived in Sarasota, Fla.
She was an avid tennis play, lover of all sports, and devoted friend.
She is survived by a bevy of dear friends and tennis buddies; her brother and sister in-law, Greg and Debbie Batt; sister, Jane Styles; beloved husband, Larry; daughters, Shannon and Erin; son-in-law, Eric; and her favorite grandson, Jack.
She was predeceased by her son, Little Larry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McClure Miller Respite House, c/o UVM Health Network.
A celebration of life for friends and family will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 3-5 p.m. at Christy Patt’s home at 217 Wood Road, Stowe.
