Deborah Crafts Stempel, 68, of Waterbury Center died May 19, 2020, at the McClure Miller Respite House.
She was born in Manchester, N.H., Aug. 12, 1951, daughter Mansfield Seth Crafts and Patricia Yeaton Crafts.
On July 11, 1981, she married her love, Syl Stempel, who survives her.
Deb was a graduate of Champlain College and Trinity College, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
She worked in the medical accounting profession throughout her career. She specialized in Medicaid budgeting and held positions at facilities throughout the state, including Fletcher Allen, Copley Hospital, and the Department of Vermont Health Access.
She was an active member of the Mansion Hollow Homeowners Association for over 20 years. Deb enjoyed home improvement projects, sewing, gardening, and vacationing in Wells Beach, Maine. She loved spending time with family and never missed a get-together.
Days before her passing, Deb was able to celebrate the marriage of her daughter, Karli Brooke Stempel, to Matthew James Haight. Because her illness was brief and unexpected, her family gathered for an impromptu ceremony where Deb was the guest of honor and loved ones from across the country attended via Zoom.
Her parents and a brother, Jonathan Crafts, died earlier.
Survivors include her husband, Sylvester Stempel of Waterbury Center; her daughter and son-in-law, Karli Stempel and Matthew Haight of York, Maine; a sister Cynthia Wilkinson (husband Thomas) of Concord, N.H.; two brothers, James Crafts (Pamela) of Warren and Patrick Johnston (Melanie) of Carefree, Ariz.; her nephew, Andrew, Nathan, Griffin and Sam; and her nieces Ashli, Kristin and Sara.
