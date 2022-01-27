David ‘Duffy’ Dodge

David “Duffy” A. Dodge, 95, died on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
David was born on Oct. 24, 1926, in St. Johnsbury to Ralph and Mary Dodge. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1945 and served in the U.S. Marines. After the Marines, he attended the University of Vermont and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in economics. He was on the UVM men’s ski and golf teams.
He married Patricia Wood Dodge in 1952 and they were married for 60 years. Pat predeceased Duffy in December 2012 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease.
Duffy was vice president of Caledonia Sand and Gravel. He retired in 1976.
Duffy and Pat are survived by their children, David Dodge (Cindy Dodge), Peter Dodge, Carol Michaels and Susan Dodge. He also is survived by his grandchildren, David Dodge, Jensen Dodge, Josh Michaels, and Caroline and Mary McNamara.
In addition to his children and grandchildren, Duffy is survived by his companion and best friend, Ruth “Nicci” White. They shared a love of games and spending time with friends at Sunapee Cove in New Hampshire.
Duffy was instrumental in teaching his children the art of skiing and athleticism. David became an All-American alpine skier for UVM. Peter skied on the U.S. Ski Team and U.S. Pro Tour as well as coaching the Dartmouth College Ski Team. Carol was the most graceful of skiers in the family. Susan was a well-regarded ski racer and went on to compete in running distances of 5K to ultra-races.
Duffy and his family were well known in the Stowe community.
Duffy encouraged his children to be the best and to strive for excellence while being humble and respectful.
Duffy was an inspiration to his children and to all who were fortunate enough to know him. He was a national and world champion masters ski racer, shot his age in golf well into his 80s, and was an all-around good guy. He continued to race into his late 80s, often beating those years younger than himself.
At this time there are no funeral services scheduled. The family will be hosting a celebration of life for Duffy in the spring. This will be an opportunity for all those who knew and loved him to share their memories and raise a toast.
A date and time for this ceremony will be posted later.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to Special Olympics Vermont.
