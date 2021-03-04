David Couch

David H. Couch, 92, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Sarasota, Fla. His favorite place on Earth was Stowe, where he built his business, made many friends, indulged his passion for golf, and carved the steepest slopes Stowe had to offer.
Born in Darien, Conn., David attended St. George’s School in Middletown, R.I., and graduated from Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y. Always a gifted athlete, David excelled at tennis, hockey, lacrosse, skiing and golf.
Outside of athletics, he was active in his fraternity and was editor of the yearbook. David continued to ski and play golf for most of his life. Later in life, he took up flying and mastered aerobatics in his plane, Tiger Rag.
In 1950, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served his country for two years, spending some of that time in Greenland. Upon leaving the military, David went to work for the family business, Crossman Cadillac, on Long Island.
After 25 years in the car business, David struck out in a completely new direction by moving to Stowe. Starting out in retail sales, David could again indulge his passion for skiing and also developed his artistic abilities. Noticing and then honing his gift for graphic design, David launched Dave Couch Signs. Using his wit, charm and skill, he grew the company to become the fixture that it still is.
David split his time between Stowe and Sarasota until 1999, when he moved permanently to Sarasota, where he lived with his wife, the love of his life, Mary Lou Couch, and their many pets.
David is survived by his wife, Mary Lou; stepdaughters, Sali Petri and Julie Miller; niece, Pamela Phillips; nephew Christopher Phillips; and four grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sister, Phoebe Phillips, of Sarasota.
Due to the current pandemic, a small, private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota. Toale Funeral Homes of Sarasota is handling funeral arrangements.
