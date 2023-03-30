David A. Waller

David Austin Waller died peacefully on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at The Arbors in Shelburne, where he had lived for the past two years following the progression of his dementia.
David was born on July 13, 1944, to Denison and Mary Waller in Charlotte, where he resided for most of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, of more than 50 years; his two daughters and their husbands, Amy and Jason Bodie and Jody and Peter Sunna; grandchildren, Charlotte Bodie, Owen Bodie and Stella Sunna; siblings, Constance “Connie” Waller, Peggy Jones and her husband, Terry, and Linda Waller; and his nephews and nieces.
He was predeceased by his parents, Denison and Mary; and brother, Arnold “Arnie” Waller.
A builder, David owned and operated David Waller & Company for several decades. The homes he built in and around Charlotte are a lasting reminder of his talent and skill as a craftsman.
David was also a life-long skier, boater and outdoorsman. He was a long-time member of the Mount Mansfield Ski Patrol in Stowe. He and Dorothy met, raised their family on the slopes and developed life-long friendships there.
During the summer months, David could be found on Lake Champlain, spending weekends on the family’s 1914 Elco wooden boat, Folley, in St. Albans Bay where they spent countless years, together with close friends, raising their collective families, or at their summer camp on Garden Island, then Long Point.
David lived a long and full life, entertaining and bringing joy to many. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and loved ones.
A service will be held at the Charlotte Congregational Church, 403 Church Hill Road in Charlotte on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to The Arbors at Shelburne Holiday Associate Fund, 687 Harbor Road, Shelburne VT 05482, who the family thanks for their generous care and support over the past few years.
