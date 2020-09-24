David Bea Sequist, DVM, of Stowe, was born April 19, 1941, and died Sept. 17, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center with a non-COVID-19 related condition.
David graduated from East Hartford High School in Connecticut where he was on the football and track teams for four years and co-captained both teams in his senior year. In 1959, he attended the University of Vermont where he played football for the Catamounts on a full athletic scholarship and met his wife, Jane. There, his accomplishments on the football field were many, such as being named first-team All-East as a guard, UVM football team captain and one of only two conference players to the Eastern College Athletic Conference Division North Team. He was also named to the All-New England and All-State teams.
In 1963, he was presented with the Wasson Athletic Prize, “awarded to the male and female members of the senior class who have maintained the highest standard of academic scholarship and athletic attainment.”
In 1985, he was named to the UVM Athletic Hall of Fame and called “one of the strongest linemen to play for a Catamount football squad.” Incredibly athletic, fast and dynamic, he also competed for the Vermont track and field teams.
He went on to attend Cornell University and in 1967 received his doctorate in veterinary medicine.
Since childhood David knew he wanted to be a veterinarian. Upon graduating from Cornell he moved to Vermont, married Jane, and began his career as a vet with an area veterinarian. Soon he set up his own business out of his father-in-law’s basement, and then transitioned to their new house in Stowe. In 1977 he built Sequist Animal Hospital in Morrisville where he had one of the first large animal surgical facilities in the state. Here he spent the bulk of his 51-year career before selling the practice to focus his last 13 years on large animal medicine and starting Sequist Large Animal Veterinary Service.
David had a storied career that took him to many parts of the state. With his quick smile and kind soul he helped many animals and their owners. In his spare time he was an inventor. He was constantly thinking of ways to improve upon an existing method. One of his more popular ideas, called “The Mane Puller,” received a U.S. patent.
David was the epitome of a country vet and to us he was the best. He was even the subject of a book written by William Jaspersohn called “A Day in the Life of a Veterinarian.” The field lent itself to his strengths because every day presented something different. He had a unique combination of strength, passion, curiosity, creativity and empathy which made him exceptional not only at his work, but also as a man. He listened more than he talked and soaked up everything he read and heard. He found success in the things that matter — love for his family, love for his work and love for his community. He was a man who needed very little to be happy.
Upon retirement David was able to explore many of his varied interests from gardening to beekeeping and bread making. He loved the outdoors and spent many hours in his woods. David loved Vermont and loved nothing more than a June day haying his field with his children as his sidekicks.
He taught us much and was always there for anyone who needed him. We love him to no end and miss him terribly.
He is survived by wife, Jane; son, Tom and wife, Sam, and their two daughters, Mallory Karen and Logan Lucia Sequist; son, Larsen; daughter, Hannah and husband, John Schnee, and their two daughters, Maisie Jane and Georgia Bea Schnee. He is survived by three of his four brothers and predeceased by his parents, Margaret Elizabeth and John William Sequist, Jr.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net. In lieu of flowers, consider making a contribution to: Northern Woodlands Magazine (northernwoodlands.org/shop/item/make_a_donation), University of Vermont College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (uvm.edu/cals/cals_giving_opportunities), Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine (vet.cornell.edu/giving/memorial-giving/individuals) or the land trust of your choice.
A celebration of David’s life will be held in the future, post-COVID.
