Darrell Brett Adams, 64, of Stowe, died on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Darrell was born on Oct. 6, 1957, to Robert and Georgia Adams. His childhood was spent growing up on Weeks Hill Road in a home built by his parents and extended family on former farmland owned by his mother’s parents. He spent significant time at the Percy Farm helping with the herd, chores, haying, playing baseball in the neighbor’s field, and riding mini-bikes and snow machines around the yard.

He attended the Stowe school system from kindergarten through 12 grade and graduated from Stowe High School in 1975. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy, serving honorably until 1979. While in the Navy he took numerous engineering and mechanical classes, which enhanced his innate mechanical abilities.

After serving his country he put his skills to use as an appliance repairman. There wasn’t anything that Darrell couldn’t fix whether it be an appliance or other machine. He was skilled in carpentry and had a knack for electrical issues also. He served on the Stowe Volunteer Firefighters for several years, following in his father’s footsteps. He was instrumental in the restoration of the department’s antique hose cart.

Unfortunately, alcohol addiction took over his life, which took a toll over the years, and he became lost to himself and his family. We will remember him as a kind and generous person who had a sharp wit and friendly demeanor, and who was a voracious reader and mechanically inclined.

He is survived by his son, Trevor Adams; daughter, Lucia Copeland (Corey); grandson, Cole; brother, Kelly Adams (Lavinia); sister, Kristy Adams Alfieri (Doug Johnson); stepmother, Deb Adams; as well as many nieces and nephews and their children.

He was predeceased by his parents, Robert and Georgia Adams; grandparents, Harlan and Roberta Adams and Charles and Donelle Churchill; brother in-law, Joseph Alfieri; and uncles, Harlan “Dick” Adams and Raymond Adams.

We wish to thank everyone in the community who interacted with him, helped him with couch surfing, food needs, medical needs and their general kindness and support toward him.

To honor him we ask that contributions be made to Jenna’s Promise, PO Box 575, Johnson VT 05656, or a local organization that provides assistance and support with substance abuse.

An interment service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 10 a.m. at the Riverbank Cemetery in Stowe.