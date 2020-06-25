Daniel M. Dion

Daniel Dion, 68, of Stowe died at his home, with the support of his family, on Saturday, June 20, 2020, ending a three-year journey with acute myeloid leukemia.
He was born in Burlington Feb. 23, 1952, the second of four sons born to Mary and Leo Dion. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1970, played in football and baseball, and earned all-state honors in hockey.
With a military draft number of 52, he chose to join the Air Force, where he excelled, ending his six-year career as a member of the Air Force One crew, serving both President Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.
He returned to Burlington in 1977 and began a 36-year career with IBM where his work ethic, exemplified by his “by-the-book” thoroughness and efficiency, was both appreciated and admired.
After retiring in 2013, Dan spent summers at Wilcox Cove Golf Course and Cottages in Grand Isle, maintaining the course and cottages and enjoying the lake.
Dan was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, kayaking and golf. In the winter, Dan returned to downhill skiing at Stowe Mountain Resort during the week and parking cars on the weekends, becoming friends with many co-workers, locals and regulars. He also paid extra attention to his younger “international” co-workers, cooking for them and taking them to Burlington to shop and explore.
The day before entering the hospital for his second stem cell transplant, Dan skied 10 runs off the Quad. If there was one word to describe Dan, it was determined.
Survivors include Marilyn Richards, his friend of 56 years and his partner for the past 16 years; his daughter, Elizabeth Nault (husband Matt); his sons, Andrew (Stephanie) and Adam (Lynde); six granddaughters, Anna, Emily, Avery, Ellery, Reese and Rylee; two brothers, Tom (Mindy) and Marty (Brenda); many nieces and nephews; and Marilyn’s sons Tyler and David (Stephanie).
His parents died earlier, as did a younger brother, David.
The family thanks his providers at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, where he participated in two stem cell transplants, three clinical trials and two high-dose chemotherapy courses of treatment.
The care that he received from all the staff was exceptional, but Dr. Stone, Ilene, Dr. Cutler, Cathy, Jamie and Kelsey became much more than providers to him. Dan hoped that his participation in trials and experimental treatments might lead to a breakthrough that, if unable to cure him, might result in a cure for someone else in the future.
His brother Marty and his son Andrew donated their stem cells for transplant, giving Dan two additional summers of quality living, which he took advantage of by enjoying the things in life most important to him — family, friends and the outdoors. No amount of thanks could ever be enough.
A celebration of Dan’s life will be held after the pandemic has subsided. In lieu of flowers, donations would be welcomed in Dan’s name to the Jimmy Fund – DFCI, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Lamoille County Home Health and Hospice, or Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports.
