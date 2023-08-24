A celebration of life for Douglas Trowbridge “Trow” Elliman, the founding publisher of The Stowe Reporter, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at 1 p.m., at the Stowe Community Church, Main Street in Stowe.
Trow died peacefully on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Boynton Beach, Fla. He was 95.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Stowe Land Trust.
