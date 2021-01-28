Clifford N. Shelton, 83, master chief, USN, retired, of Powhatan, Va., died Jan. 14, 2021 in Virginia Beach, VA after bravely battling several strokes over the last year.
Although moving many times over the years, he has always considered Stowe his home. He graduated from Stowe High School, Class of 1955.
He proudly served more than 20 years in the U.S. Navy. His ship was the USS America, which he served on during the Vietnam War. He also proudly served on land in the Virginia Beach area and was most noted for his position as command senior enlisted adviser.
Cliff loved his golf and especially when golfing in California with his son Jerry, and his daughter Linda and her husband, Don. Father and son tournaments were especially dear to him.
Cliff was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Marian Shelton; his daughter, Mary Thebarge; his son, Ronald Shelton; and his granddaughter, Lexi Minyon.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Sally, who will reside in North Carolina; a sister, Anita Titus (Stanley) of Vermont; and brother, Bucky Shelton (April) of Vermont. Embraced by his love are children, Linda Moran of Texas, Lovella Klein (Terry) of North Carolina, Linda D’Angelo (Don) of California, Gerald Shelton (Taffy) of Virginia, Dorothy Arrington of Louisiana, and Cynthia Shelton of Virginia.
Visitation will be at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake VA, on Monday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to noon. Funeral services with U.S. Navy military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 at the Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd, Suffolk VA 23434.
Attendees in their vehicles should be in the vehicle line outside the cemetery by 2:15 p.m. Condolences may be offered to the family at hollomon-brown.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.