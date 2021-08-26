Claire (Tierney) Potter of Stowe died Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
Claire Bernadette Tierney was born March 8, 1938, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Thomas Tierney and Helen Catherine MacDonald. The family lived in Brooklyn until they moved to Mamaroneck in Westchester County. She attended St. Catherine The Great school through high school.
Claire worked with her sister in New York at then IBM Computer Systems in Manhattan. She continued there until she transferred to Essex Junction where she continued working up until her marriage.
Claire loved the outdoors. She enjoyed tennis as young woman, then later golf and skiing, which is what brought her to Vermont. In August 1973, she married Robert E. (Bob) Potter, whom she met at Stowe. The couple had two sons, Thomas and Jerry.
The family lived in Westminster until 2002, when she and Bob moved back to Stowe.
Apart from sports, Claire loved her family, and relished in the sight of her grandson, Aiden, whom she met just recently.
She was a happy, upbeat person who loved to talk to virtually anyone. Friends of hers will always remember her love of God and dedication to the church.
She was predeceased her husband, Bob (2017) and her sister, Carolyn (2018).
She is survived by her sons, Tom (Lusaka, Zambia) and Jerry; and her brother, Thomas of Spring Hill, Fla.
A mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 1 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church in Stowe.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with services.
