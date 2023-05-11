A celebration of life for Chuck Baraw Sr. will be held at the Stowe Community Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023. A reception will follow at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stowe Historical Society for the “Chuck Baraw Sr. Citizen Ski Racing Research Fund” to support the collection of living Stowe history about the rich tradition of citizen ski racing (Stowe Ski Bum races, NASTAR, masters racing, and more) that Chuck enjoyed so much (stowehistoricalsociety.org/donate-paypal).
