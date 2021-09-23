Charles E. Bishop, 59, died on Saturday, Aug. 28 in Stowe. Charles, better known as Chip, was born on July 13, 1962, in Springfield. He was the son of Kenneth and Beverly (Rubacka) Bishop of Springfield. Chip was raised on the Bishop Farm and there he learned his many skills and how to fix and drive almost anything.
As a successful friend of Bill W. for over 11 years, he ran his house-painting business, In and Out Painting, and his popular Tae Kwon Do program. In later years, he worked as an excavator operator in Vermont and New Hampshire and continued to help himself and inspire others in that program.
Chip was a brilliant thinker and could make the most remote ideas or projects come to life. He had a very friendly way about him, a big smile and could talk a person into almost anything. He enjoyed telling of his skiing and flying adventures with his longtime friend, Hans, fishing brookies out of Little River and practicing his golf swing on his home-made course.
He will be remembered for his love of his son, his family and his church, and for his huge personality and hair-pulling stubbornness to do things his own way.
Chip is survived by his son, Kenneth Bishop, and his mother, Beverly Bishop of Stowe; his brothers, Peter Bishop and his wife, Kelly of Waterbury Center, Christopher Bishop and his wife, Vanessa, of Springfield, Jeffrey Bishop and his wife, Dana of Dryden, N.Y.; his brother-in-law, Robert Balog of North Carolina; his nephews, Dylan and Justin Bishop of Johnson and Florida, and Colin, William and Evan Bishop of Springfield; his niece, Sidney Bishop of Cortland, N.Y.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Kenneth Bishop, in 2007; his sister, Karen Balog, in 2021; paternal grandparents, Katherine and Harold Bishop; paternal step-grandfather, Frank Bishop; and his maternal grandparents, Paul and Jennie Rubacka.
A funeral service will be held for Charles Bishop at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Stowe. A reception will follow in the parish center behind the church.
If desired, contributions can be made in support of Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Ave, Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.