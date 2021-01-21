Charles (Cam) Campbell Savage, Jr. died of heart failure at home in Burlington, Jan. 11, 2021. He was born Jan. 28, 1942, in Schenectady, N.Y. He moved with his family to Stowe in the early 1940s and remained there for the better part of his life.
Cam graduated summa cum laude from Williston Academy in East Hampton, Mass., and from Dartmouth College and Pratt Institute with a degree in architecture.
He took time off before graduating from Dartmouth and headed to Hollywood to try his luck at stardom. After a few bit parts in “Gunsmoke” and “The Beverly Hillbillies,” and a brief stint modeling, he decided a college degree was the better choice.
Cam designed, built and renovated commercial buildings and private homes throughout his career. He was a creative soul and expressed himself through a variety of mediums.
Cam was a lone wolf and took great pleasure in cruising the back roads of Vermont on his various motorcycles. In his youth he played football, hockey and was a wild and crazy skier. The companionship of his dogs and cats over the years gave him solace.
In spite of his physical discomfort and challenges, he maintained his sense of humor, avid curiosity and sobriety until the end.
He leaves his son, Noah Greer, his sisters Janet and Paige Savage, and his nieces, their husbands and children.
Thank you to Cam’s kind neighbors for their help thoughout the last year.
In lieu of flowers and cards we ask that you double up on treats for your pets today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.