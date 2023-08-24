Carroll Lang Jr., 65, better known as Russ, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, with his family close.
He was born and raised in Stowe and was the son of Carroll Lang Sr. and Joyce Wilkins Lang.
He is survived by his son and caretaker, Christopher Lang, who made it possible for him to remain at home for so long; his daughter, Carol Lang-Godin and her husband, Tom Godin; grandson, Hadley Godin, who brought laughs and made him so proud; his brothers and sisters; many cousins, nieces and nephews and friends; and his dogs.
All of them held a special place in his life and it’s clear how special he was to all of them.
From a young age, Russ was a hard worker, helping on the family farm and at many other family farms as he grew up. He spent over 30 years working for Salvas and gained a reputation as a man to go to — “Don’t fuss, call Russ.” He could fix anything and was always ready to help someone out.
Russ had a joke or story for every occasion. He could have anyone in tears laughing at one of his stories or jokes; many not always appropriate.
Russ was a lifelong Red Sox fan, from when he used to listen to the game at home with his dad to watching the game with his son. He was a dog lover, and many people will remember his German Shepherds hanging out the windows of his Chevy trucks.
Russ wasn’t the biggest fan of funerals or services. He wanted his family and friends to remember the good times and have a good time when remembering him.
His wishes were to stay in Nebraska Valley and have his family throw a party for all his friends. There will be a celebration for Russ on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023 — Russ was born on Oct. 23, 1958 — at Burt’s Irish Pub in Stowe from 4-8 p.m.
Any donations in his name can be made to Red Sox Jimmy Fund (jimmyfund.org).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.