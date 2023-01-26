Carol Elizabeth Dain Simoneau, 79, a longtime Stowe resident, died on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. She was born in Meadville, Pa., on Sept. 23, 1943, to Robert and Winifred Pattinson Dain.
She spent a year of her childhood in the Panama Canal Zone with her parents while her father was a supply officer in the U.S. Navy.
Carol graduated from Meadville Area High School in 1961 and Allegheny College in 1965. After leaving college, Carol went to work for Doubleday Publishing in New York City. After years in New York, Carol moved to Stowe to work for several hotels owned by the Mountain Company.
There she met her husband, Henry Simoneau.
Carol owned her real estate rental firm, Simoneau Realty, providing rental opportunities to skiers and locals alike. Carol was well thought of in the community and is remembered fondly.
Carol is survived by her sister, Janet Dain-Faris, of Henderson, Nev.; as well as her niece, Jordan of Connecticut; and nephew, Zachary of Nevada.
No service is scheduled at this time. If you’d like to remember Carol, please donate to a charity of your choice.
