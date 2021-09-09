Carol Higgins

Carol Louise Higgins, nee Cornell, of Bolivia, N.C., and formerly of Stowe, died at home Saturday, August 28, 2021. Carol was 77 years old. She was comforted by her partner, Bill, at her side.
She was predeceased by her late husband, John Higgins, and parents, Alice and Albert Cornell. Born in Philadelphia, Carol attended Cheltenham High School, receiving eight out of nine possible varsity sport letters — field hockey, swimming and lacrosse — and one junior varsity letter. She spent summers at the New Jersey beach.
After graduating from University of Delaware, she moved to Vermont with John. She worked at University of Vermont Medical Center and Copley Hospital as a lab technician. She was an avid road biker and played competitive racquetball throughout New England. She enjoyed and was active in many sports, both as a competitor and spectator. Carol was always up for a challenge.
Once Carol, her brother and several cousins attempted to walk from Philadelphia to the Jersey shore. The group was unsuccessful. Nevertheless, Carol walked the farthest of the group.
She completed a mini triathlon about 10 years ago. She was an avid Duke basketball fan to the end.
When her husband John died, she moved to Sunset Harbor, Bolivia, N.C. She initially worked at Wilmington Hospital, and she eventually retired. She met Bill in North Carolina while working. Carol leaves two daughters, Margaret of Stowe, and Anna of Reno, Nev.; her three grandsons, Rory, Waylon and Ashton; and her brother, Albert Cornell Jr. of Radnor, Pa.
Keeping with Carol's wishes, her ashes will be spread at a sandy beach. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be given to your favorite animal league.
