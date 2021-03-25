Carol Adams Fisher-Petrie (nee Raymond), 90, died Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by family. Carol was born in Stowe on Dec. 7, 1931, the youngest of Albert Raymond and Ruby Shaw’s seven children. She spent her childhood and child-rearing years in Stowe.
Carol had a real zest and a pure love for life that was reflected in her creativity, golf, love of the Boston Red Sox, always glass-half-full nature and beautiful infectious smile. Her family and extended family were important to her. She looked forward to the trifecta 4th of July birthday celebration at the family’s camp at Metcalf Pond, which brought together her parents, siblings, and their children for a weekend of celebration. She kept in touch with her nieces and nephews throughout the years.
Carol had a passion for music, which she instilled in her children and grandchildren. Music would be playing on the radio as early at 6:30 a.m., every morning. She danced to the music with her children and danced right up until the last months of her life. Carol felt it was valuable for everyone to learn to read music, play an instrument or sing and dance. She took such pride that she played the same cornet as her grandfather, Howard Shaw.
Carol loved to knit. She used her skills to knit sweaters, hats and alter patterns for Three Green Doors and Moriarty’s. She worked at Stoware as a bookkeeper in the late 1960s. Shortly thereafter, Carol opened her own yarn shop, Carol’s Yarns and Gifts, to share her love and knowledge of knitting with others.
Within her family, she will be remembered for the precious Christmas stockings she knit for each new member of her family and extended family. The number of stockings that Carol knit sits at well over 100, each one adorning the family member’s name and birth year.
Over the years, Carol made many lifelong friends, from caring for a multitude of children in town. She babysat local kids, as well as children of visiting families to Stowe. Throughout her life, those families remained very special to her.
As her children got older, Carol was able to travel extensively in the U.S. and United Kingdom. She took up golf, which she enjoyed for the friendly competitiveness and social camaraderie the game brings. Golf became such a significant part of her life that she eventually moved to a golfing community in Florida, where she lived for over 35 years.
Carol met countless friends along the way. Although Carol spent many years living in Florida, she always referred to Stowe as home, forever a proud Stoweite.
Never one to sit still, in her retirement Carol designed and fabricated large “puppy puppets” that characterized as a big shaggy dog. Later, Carol and her husband showcased the puppets and were able to market and sell them. Carol sewed each one herself, watching them come to life in the hands of all sorts of puppeteers, young and old, novice or expert. Carol’s love of live theater and performance art was shared with her husband Cal, with whom she shared many wonderful years.
Carol leaves behind her daughter, Linda Adams and friend, Tom Boisvert; daughter, Diann Percy and her husband, Chip; son, William (Billy) Adams and his wife, Lesley; her grandchildren, Scott LaMonda and wife, Ivelisse, Elizabeth LaMonda and husband, Matt Phillips, Christopher LaMonda and wife, Shayla, Meghan Percy Savage and husband, Carl, Matthew Percy and wife, Chelsea, and her youngest grandchild, Callum Adams. She had 11 great grandchildren.
Carol was predeceased by her firstborn child and eldest son, Raymond Kim Adams (Kimmer).
Interment will be held in the fall, with a graveside memorial service for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, Morrisville, VT; or to the March of Dimes. (marchofdimes.org)
