Carol A. Fuller, 90, of Stowe died early Saturday morning, Jan. 25, 2020, at her home.
She was born Oct. 21, 1929, in Brooklyn, N.Y., daughter of Philip and Florence (Richardson) Jones. She was raised on Long Island and graduated from Baldwin (N.Y.) High School and Tobe-Coburn School in New York City.
She married Robert Leroy Fuller on June 9, 1951, in Basking Ridge, N.J. Carol lived in New Jersey and Pennsylvania before moving to Vermont 40 years ago.
Carol and her husband owned and operated the Granville Manufacturing Co., known as The Bowl Mill, since 1980. She was an elder at the Presbyterian Church in Basking Ridge, a Girl Scout leader and an antique dealer. Her hobbies included antique restorations and traveling around New England to attend auctions and flea markets.
Survivors include her sons, Jeff Fuller of Warren, and Doug Fuller and wife Kristi of Granville, Vt.; her daughters, Debbie Budd of Flemington, N.J., and Cindy Fuller of Stowe; seven grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; a brother, Peter Jones and wife Rhonda of Centerville, Ohio; a sister, Nancy Placko and husband Gary of Andover, N.J.; several nieces and nephews; and her furry best friend, Honeybun.
Her husband died in 2009 and her brother Bobby died in 2018.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be held Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. at the Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Randolph Center.
Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences: dayfunerals.com.