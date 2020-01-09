Joseph Lewis “Bud” Kassel, 91, a kind and gentle man who lived a full life with an open heart, died Dec. 25, 2019, after a brief decline.
He was born on July 4, 1928, and his mother promptly nicknamed him Buddy, a name that stuck for his entire life.
He was raised in Middletown, N.Y., and he returned there in the late 1950s to join his father, Murray, in the family retail clothing business and raise, with his beloved wife, Ruth Bettman, their sons David, John and Peter.
He and Ruth became respected community leaders over four decades, involved in civic life and public and charitable institutions that are stronger, better and make a bigger difference in people’s lives as a result of their efforts.
But the call of the North Country was strong for Bud. As a child, he spent time camping, canoeing, skiing and ice-fishing in the Adirondacks, where his father was raised (Port Henry).
Vermont became Bud’s home-away-from-home by the 1970s, visiting his sons at college in New England and feeding his other lifelong passion, skiing.
In retirement, he and Ruth moved to Burlington in 2002 to be near Peter and John and their families, and to spend more time at their cabin in Nebraska Valley in Stowe, known as LeBarge, where much fun and relaxation were had and many memories were made.
Bud was an avid and dedicated Stowe Host for over 20 years, from the mid-1990s to the mid-2010s. He loved Mount Mansfield, which he first skied in the 1930s and where he taught his children and grandchildren — along with many others — not only to ski but to share his love of the mountain.
As a host he combined his retailer’s people-oriented personality with his passion, happily sharing his deep knowledge of and love for the mountain in winter with newcomers and veterans alike. When grandchildren accompanied him on days like that, he was at the peak of happiness. He also loved his fellow hosts and the camaraderie they shared.
He and Ruth enjoyed host gatherings and parties over the years, including at LeBarge. His last run was in April 2019, at age 90, with his sons and grandson Eben. It was memorable for all.
He also volunteered at ECHO and the Flynn Theatre in Burlington, was a regular at the YMCA and all over downtown, and was beloved by all who came to know him, which could happen in the course of a five-minute conversation and the wink of an eye.
He spent the last few years at Wake Robin in Shelburne with Ruth, and was cared for by many wonderful people. He thought deeply about how a long life, well-lived, should best conclude. His life ended as he wished, peacefully, in the ripe fullness of time, and with a minimum of medical intervention.
Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Ruth; his children and their spouses, David Kassel and Magda Farag of Tempe, Ariz., John Kassel and Julie Campoli of Burlington, and Peter Kassel and Carol Irish of Shelburne; his grandchildren, Yasmin, Misha, Kareem, Clara, Simon, Thomas, Sara, Sami and Eben; six great-grandchildren; his sister, Betsy Brown of Kenosha, Wis.; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
His parents, Murray and Muriel Kassel, died earlier, as did his brothers-in-law Ralph Bettman and Howard Brown, and grandson Zeke.
A gathering to remember Bud was held Tuesday, Jan. 7, at ECHO in Burlington. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution to ECHO (echovermont.org) or a favorite charity.