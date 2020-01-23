Bruce W. Bennett

Bruce William Bennett, 83, of Bloomington, Ind., died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Hearthstone Health Campus.
He was born Aug. 24, 1936, son of William and Vera Morey Bennett, and graduated from high school in Richfield Springs, N.Y., in 1954. Bruce was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Bruce began his career with State Bank of Albany, where he was involved with its training program.
Bruce married Susanne Mott on July 10, 1965, and they had two sons, William “Bill” Bennett (1968) and Stephen “Steve” Bennett (1971).
Bruce and Sue moved to Plattsburgh, N.Y., where he was a commercial loan officer for State Bank of Albany. In 1975, he transferred to Highland National Bank in Newburgh, N.Y., and became senior loan officer. He retired in 1995 from Fleet Bank, which became Bank of America.
Bruce was an avid racing fan and enjoyed going to Middletown, N.Y., on weekends to see the car races.
In retirement, Bruce and Sue moved to Stowe, where they lived for more than 20 years. He enjoyed the mountains and being involved with the Service Corps of Retired Executives and with Stowe Community Church, where he was a deacon. He was treasurer for many years for the Old Farm Road Homeowners Association, where he lived.
He enjoyed reading mysteries, playing bridge, and traveling to places around the world. Most recently, Bruce and Sue moved to Bloomington to be near their son Bill and two grandchildren, Bryce and Betsy.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Bennett; two sons, William of Bloomington and Stephen (Melanie) of Niskayuna, N.Y.; grandchildren Bryce, Betsy and Natalie; sister-in-law JoAnne Pickett (George) of Chittenango, N.Y.; brother-in-law Hubert Mott of Liverpool, N.Y.; and cousins Marcia and Janice.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 221 E. 6th St., Bloomington. A reception will follow at Meadowood Retirement Community, 2455 E. Tamarack Trail, Bloomington.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bruce’s memory to Alzheimer’s Disease Research or to Southern Care Hospice Service. Allen Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, is assisting the family.