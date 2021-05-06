Bruce D. Marshall, 77, of East Montpelier, died peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Sunday morning, April 18, 2021. Born in Burlington on Sept. 4, 1943, he was the son of the late Dwayne C. Marshall and Shirley M. (Keith) Marshall.
Bruce married his wife of 52 years, Pauline “Polly” (Roy) Marshall, on June 22, 1968, in Barre.
Bruce graduated from Waterbury High School (1962) and then enlisted to serve his country as a member of the U.S Air Force. Bruce was active-duty from June 1962 to June 1966 when he entered the Vermont Air National Guard and served for many years.
Bruce worked numerous years at Merriam Graves, Zayers, Grand Union, and finished up his working years as a salesman for Kenco Janitorial in East Barre.
Bruce’s favorite pastimes were fishing in the local rivers and lakes and going on long road trips on his motorcycle with his wife and son. He enjoyed the outdoors and appreciated nature’s beauty and all living creatures, especially his squirrel Charlie.
Bruce lived a life of positivity and humor. He was quick to tell a corny joke, sing a silly tune or make a goofy face to bring us joy and hear us laugh. He loved the simple things that life had to offer: a quiet evening at home with family and friends, playing with his grandchildren and great-grandson and relaxing in front of his computer playing video games or watching funny videos.
His passion was building RC model airplanes — his favorite being the P-51 — and flying them at the airfield in Berlin. Some of Bruce’s happiest memories were camping on Lake Carmi with his wife and kids with the Coghlan family every summer.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Pauline “Polly” (Roy) Marshall of East Montpelier; his son, Shawn Marshall and his wife, Lara, of Palm Bay, Fla.; his daughter, Tammy Marshall and her partner, Andreas Atkinson, of Wilder; his beloved grandkids, Michael LaClair and Christina Baril of Pratt, Kan., Tyler Marshall and Bree Rome of Wilder, Brandon Marshall of Barre, Alysha Marshall of Palm Bay, Fla., Shaylyn Dearborn of Harrisburg, Pa., Cody Marshall of Northfield, Joel Marshall of Barre, Cassandra Marshall of Wilder, and Richard Beach of Northfield; a great-grandson, Tyson Marshall of Wilder; a sister, Phyllis Marshall of Williston; a brother, Steven Marshall and his wife, Bonnie, of Waterbury Center; a brother-in-law, Douglas Couture of Duxbury; as well as extended family.
Bruce was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Couture, and a brother, Neil Marshall.
A special thank you from the family to Angie Atkinson for caring for Bruce during his battle with cancer.
A private burial service will be held at The Vermont Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Randolph.
For those who wish, memorial gifts would be appreciated as donations to the American Cancer Society.
