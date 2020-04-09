Bruce C. Hunter

Bruce Carmi Hunter, 62, who grew up in Stowe, died unexpectedly on March 29, 2020.
He was born in Hardwick Feb. 27, 1958. At age 3, he was adopted by Joyce (Welvert) Whitmire and Arthur Hunter.
Arthur died when Bruce was 9, so he leaned on his mother. He greatly admired her gentle spirit and her love of animals. He fondly recalled his times as a Boy Scout, where he cooked for his fellow troops on outings.
He spent his youth skiing the vast snow-covered mountains of Stowe, and became one of the youngest members of the ski patrol. He attended Stowe High School and raised a little ruckus in his free time.
After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served honorably. He continued his education and later earned a Ph.D.
Bruce met Gail Alice Allen when they were teenagers and they fell deeply in love. They married in 1977 and had three wonderful children: Daniel Scott Hunter, Morgan Joyce Hunter, and Ashley Allen Hunter.
Together, the family set out on many adventures, living in a dozen states. They expanded their family by adding horses, pigs, chickens, countless cats and dogs, and even a calf, which Bruce affectionately referred to as “Sirloin.” His love for animals shined through his gentle nature and his natural healing energy.
If you were fortunate enough to meet Bruce, you became his friend. He effortlessly engaged in conservations with strangers to learn from them, share his humor, and connect. He became friends with store clerks, neighbors, colleagues, and even the hummingbird in his backyard whom he named Fred. He saw value in all connections, no matter how big or how small.
He often said his only regret in life was not buying stock in Starbucks when he had the chance.
Bruce was truly larger than life. He was an avid Elvis fan and did a pretty good impersonation of the King. With every passing day, he shared a joke with his friends and family. For years to come, his deep belly laugh will echo in the hearts of those who knew him best. He was constantly evolving and seeking fulfillment by giving back to others. He selflessly gave of his time, his work, and his love of cooking. He delighted in the opportunity to make a meal for others and prided himself on his barbecuing abilities.
In 2012, he met Celina Zelaya (Hassan) and they quickly fell in love. He adored her feisty nature and she loved his good-humored jokes. From their union, Bruce was fortunate enough to gain two more children, Melissa Ramos and Kareem Hassan. He enjoyed sharing his wisdom with them and his heart grew a little larger.
One of Bruce’s greatest joys was becoming a grandfather to Brooklyn Hobbs and Berlin Beaulieu. He lit up every time they were near and gave the best bear hugs.
He died working on his dream job — running a restaurant, 3 BBQ, with his son Daniel.
As we lay him to rest, he reminds us of his final joke, “Bury me upside down so you’ll have a place to park your bike!”
His first wife, Gail Alice (Allen) Hunter, died earlier, as did his parents, Arthur Hunter and Joyce Whitmire.
Survivors include his wife, Celina Zelaya Hunter; his children, Daniel Hunter, Morgan (Carlos) Hobbs, Ashley (Scott) Beaulieu, Melissa Ramos and Kareem Hassan; his sister, Shawna (Thomas) Fletcher; his granddaughters, Brooklyn Nicole Hobbs and Berlin Christabelle Beaulieu, and countless friends.