Brian Matthew McAlarney, 42, of Stowe, died Oct. 28, 2020, after a short illness. Brian was born on Dec. 14, 1977, to Bernadette and Robert McAlarney Sr. in Secaucus, N.J.
After his grandfather, Kenneth Lampe, retired from the Jersey City Fire Department and moved to Elmore in 1979, Brian and his brothers spent their summers in Vermont. In 1990, the McAlarneys packed up and moved to Vermont, deciding to settle in Stowe. He graduated from Stowe High School in 1997.
Brian was employed at Gracie’s Restaurant for many years, as well as the Commodores, with his last employment being at the Lake Mansfield Trout Club, where he worked for four seasons. He also helped out Bambi and Scott Freeman at Sterling Brook Farm, which he greatly enjoyed.
Brian loved snowboarding and every chance he had he was on the mountain with his friends, often in duct-taped boots and hand-me-down winter apparel just to get on the mountain with his board. Brian was loved by many for his beautiful smile, gentle heart and his willingness to stop whatever he was doing to help family and friends.
Brian is survived by his mother, Bernadette (Lampe) McAlarney; brothers, Robert McAlarney, Jr. and Justin McAlarney, both of Stowe, and Ian McAlarney of Kansas. Being a kid at heart, he loved to spend time with his nieces and nephews, Emma and Gabriel McAlarney of Stowe, and Keenan and Adalynn McAlarney of Kansas. He will be forever missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins and his many, many friends.
Brian was predeceased by his father, Robert McAlarney, Sr., his brother, Eric (Chum) McAlarney, and his grandparents, Kenneth and Janice Lampe.
Brian was a shining light to all who knew him.
He will be cremated and a memorial service for his family and friends will be held in the spring of 2021.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
