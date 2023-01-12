Brian Lawrence died on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022.
Brian, a longtime resident of Stowe, was 66 at the time of his death. He is survived by his mother; his brothers, Jim and Kent Lawrence and their families; his daughter and son, Katrina James and Steven Lawrence and their families; and son, Randy Lawrence.
Brian loved his family and friends and always provided support. He will be dearly missed.
He was a kind, humble and loving man who enjoyed being around his loved ones.
Brian was a disabled veteran and served in the U.S. Air Force. His love for Eagles was known by many.
A closed service for family and friends will be held privately, with burial plans at the Stowe Riverbank Cemetery in May.
In lieu of cards or flowers his family asks donations to be made to the American Cancer Society in his name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.