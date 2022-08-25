Brent Libby, age 75, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Morristown, in the home he shared with Sandra Conklin, his beloved partner of the last 10 years. Brent died of complications of cancer following a courageous battle.
Brent is a cherished member of the Stowe community. He discovered Stowe while working as a ski representative and relocated here in the mid 1980s. He then purchased McKee Real Estate and maintained his same office at 580 Mountain Road in Stowe for the past 30 years.
Brent was known as a kind-hearted, positive and peaceful person. He excelled at all sports including skiing, tennis and, perhaps most near and dear to his heart, golf. During his 15 years as a member at Stowe Country Club, Brent would go on to log an impressive 1,393 rounds, making three hole-in-ones, winning numerous games of his favorite best ball, and playing in tournaments throughout the state.
After an afternoon on the course, Brent could be found with his golf buddies, a Green State Lager in hand. Brent also enjoyed long walks, bike rides, photography and dinners shared with Sandra and family at their beautiful home.
Brent was born in Lincoln, Maine, on Nov. 16, 1946.
Brent is survived by his three daughters, Ashley, Elizabeth and Kate; his grandson, Miles; his partner, Sandra; and his sister, Lynda; as well as an extended family and many friends who love and miss him dearly.
A private celebration of life will be held to honor Brent. Please remember Brent when you drive past the Stowe Country Club or past his office on the corner of the Mountain and Weeks Hill Roads.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to help children at unicefusa.org and EC Aware to increase esophageal cancer awareness at ecaware.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.