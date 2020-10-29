Brendon Cody Morrill, of Stowe, died unexpectedly on Oct. 21, 2020. Brendon was born to Theresa Bilodeau and Dennis Morrill on June 21, 1987. Brendon grew up in North Hyde Park with his sister Brookes and his black Lab China.
Brendon spent his adult life living in Stowe, cooking at local restaurants and working on the mountain doing the things he loved. He grew up with a skateboard either under his arm or under his feet. Countless bruises, cuts, scrapes and sprains were a daily occurrence as Brendon grew up refining his riding skills. The ever-increasing degree of difficulty included using his dad’s car as a ramp.
Brendon’s recreation time was spent hunting, playing paintball with friends (the Wet Bandits) and fishing. Fishing was always his deepest passion. Brendon cherished the freedom of flying across Lake Champlain headed for the next bass hotspot with his special friend.
One of Brendon’s favorite places was Waterbury Reservoir, casting for anything that would bite. Some early fishing memories included Brendon catching oversized brook trout out of a trickle of a stream from behind the house in North Hyde Park and then expecting mom to cook them for dinner.
Brendon is survived by his father, Dennis Morrill of Largo, Fla.; his mother, Theresa Bilodeau and husband, Matt, of Fletcher; his sister, Brookes Schriber and husband, Thomas, and their children, Ashton, Zachary and Lucas, who will always miss their Uncle B.
Brendon also leaves behind his grandfather, Everett Dubray; his grandmother, Linda Marshello and husband, Joe, of Spring Hill, Fla.; and his uncles, Robert Dubray of Jeffersonville, and Mark Dubray of Portland, Maine; as well as his best friend Cooper (his Puggle), who he loved so much and went everywhere with; and many more friends who will miss his bright light.
He will forever be missed. We love you tons.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 at Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson at 1 p.m. Due to state mandates, masks and distancing will be required.
Donations in Brendon’s memory can be made to Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department (vtfishandwildlife.com/donate).
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is in care arrangements. Online condolences and memories of Brendon may be conveyed to the family at dgfunerals.com.
