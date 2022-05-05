Bradley Benedict, beloved father, grandfather and friend, died from a lengthy illness on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at his home in Stowe. His wish was to be able to spend his last weeks in Lamoille County, with all that he loved.
The son of Elizabeth Bradley and Henry W. Benedict, Brad was born in New Haven, Conn. He grew up in the nearby town of Bethany. He attended the Hopkins School in New Haven, and Washington College in Chestertown, Md. After college he returned to Connecticut where he worked for the Connecticut State College system and spent two years directing a Head Start program.
He married Iola (Mimi) Conklin in 1968. (They divorced in 1998.) In 1972, they moved to Stowe to take on the responsibility for running the Foster Place, and then to Hyde Park, where they raised their daughter, Liza, and son, Jared.
After a stint in banking, Brad became a real estate broker and manger in Lamoille County for 30 years. If you bought a home from him, and he liked you — Brad liked almost everyone he met — he would take you under his wing, throw a party to introduce you to his friends and your new neighbors, and you would become part of his circle. He also worked as a land developer. Some of his happiest hours were spent on a tractor logging with a friend. He moved to Shaftsbury in 2009 to serve as companion and caretaker for his mother.
Brad believed in getting involved and giving back. He had a long history as a “board person.” He held many positions in Hyde Park: lister, planning and zoning committee, justice of the peace, board of civil authority and library trustee.
For 12 years he was on the board of the Helen Day Art Center, serving as its chair for 10 of those years. He enjoyed and supported the work of the Vermont Folk Life Center, in his opinion a marvelous organization celebrating Vermont and its people. He was also involved with the United Way for many years, and with the Lamoille Housing Partnership. He was a member of Lamoille Neighbors.
Brad loved people. A consummate host and a great cook, he was famous for inviting folks from all walks of life home for dinner on the spur of the moment. Many hours were spent around a table, either his, or that of a friend. He was a witty conversationalist with a wry sense of humor and a boisterous laugh that was infectious. And he always paid full attention to the individual with whom he was conversing.
Always a gentle man, Brad’s hallmark traits were integrity, kindness, loyalty and generosity of spirit. He was a connoisseur of many things, an old school grammarian and a beautiful writer. He believed in old-fashioned manners. He was free with compliments. He noticed everything.
Most important, he was a terrific father and grandfather to his four grandsons, Colton, Camden, Oliver and Milo. Brad was completely enchanted by everything they did. The silver lining of his illness was that he got extended periods of time with all of them and their parents.
Brad was predeceased by his mother, Betty, and father, Henry.
He is survived by his daughter, Liza Benedict Sharp, her husband, Andrew, and sons, Colton and Camden, all of Florida; his son, Jared Benedict and wife, Corin, and sons, Oliver and Milo of Vermont; a brother, Ben and his family; and many loving and devoted friends. He will be missed enormously.
There will be a celebration of Brad’s life on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Hyde Park. Donations in Brad’s memory may be made to: Lanpher Memorial Library, PO Box 196, Hyde Park VT 05655 and Lamoille Neighbors, PO Box 404, Hyde Park VT 05655.
