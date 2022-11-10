Bradford Keith Huston, 69, of Stowe, died peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, surrounded by people who cared for him and who had worked with him for many years while being serenaded with guitar music.
Although Bradford was handicapped from birth with cerebral palsy, which affected his mental capabilities, he nevertheless enjoyed a full life. He worked virtually every day of his life after starting as a paperboy as a teenager, then as truck driver and cabinet installer, and finally working at Copley Hospital for 20 years. He only stopped when he was no longer able to work.
Brad loved the outdoors. He was an ardent photographer, hiker, biker, motorcyclist, boater, fisherman and scuba diver. He could also eat more sushi than anyone. He enjoyed the company of everyone he met, never bashful of his limited capabilities, and was cared for by dozens in the Stowe community.
He leaves behind his brother, Gregory Huston and sister-in-law, Diana Huston; sister, Cynthia Huston; nephew, Keith Huston; as well as many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be sorely missed. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Copley Hospital. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
