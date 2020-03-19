Beverly Ann Osterberg, 82, of Williamstown, affectionately known as “Miss O,” died peacefully March 5, 2020, in the company of her German shepherd Bailey, who was never far from her side.
She was born in Barre July 16, 1937, the only child of Bror Emil Osterberg and Anna (Matson) Osterberg. Her father, originally from Sweden, moved back to Barre, and met and married Anna in June 1931.
Beverly was a 1956 graduate of Williamstown High School and played on the basketball team, which never lost a game in four years. She graduated in 1960 from Castleton State College, where she was also a star athlete. In 2005 she was inducted into Castleton’s Hall of Fame.
Miss O taught at Williamstown Junior High in 1960-61, then at Peoples Academy in Morrisville from 1961 to 1965, then began her long career at Stowe Middle-High School from 1966 to 2012.
Miss O coached softball at Peoples for four years and for eight years in Stowe. She also coached Stowe tennis for three seasons and led two teams to state titles, with a New England Crown. She coached Stowe High girls basketball teams for 34 years, winning 346 games and many championships.
Miss O was one of only five coaches nationwide to have 500 high school victories in field hockey. She started the Stowe High field hockey program and coached it for 45 years, with 28 title game appearances, 16 state championships, and a 47-game win streak. She retired in 2012. She had only one losing season.
On Nov. 1, 2011, Stowe High School dedicated the field hockey field to Beverly Osterberg, an honor that will remain forever.
She was inducted into the New England Women’s Hall of Fame, Vermont Newscasters Hall of Fame and Vermont Principals’ Association Hall of Fame in 2009. She was awarded both 2006 VSSA Coaching Achievement Award and League Coach of the Year, among many other awards. She was also named head coach for the Twin State field hockey teams.
She received her most prestigious award, The GWS Pathfinder Award, on March 22, 1997.
Over the years, she sent many of her players on to college-level play, with many receiving high awards. One player was awarded 1994 National Player of the Year at Big 10 Northwestern. Many former players have coached at high schools and colleges.
She was a long-standing member of International Farm (now 4-H) Youth Exchange. In 1965, she spent over six months in Sweden with the Youth Exchange. She returned in 1970 and 1985, visiting her mother’s classmates and relatives.
She returned home to live at the family home, where she was able to remain until her passing.
Bev touched many lives, both student and adults, with her stern but loving guidance, which has been mentioned many times. Her heart was huge and it showed in her affection for animals and small children. Little children always loved their Bevie.
Miss O enjoyed going on many school trips abroad, with students and her close colleagues Karen Knapp and Betsy Austin, to name a few colleagues with whom she worked so closely for so many years, visiting Greece and France.
She taught many students to drive in her years as the driver education teacher at Stowe. Many still speak of how amazing it was to be in the car with her. She would teach life lessons as well as show them the best fishing hole.
Bev was an avid bowler, enjoying many laughs with great friends. She enjoyed visiting friends, who were like family, or delivering to friends newspapers that she’d already read. She also was very involved in her book club and enjoyed the discussions.
Miss O is survived by many dear friends, bowling and golfing buddies, athletes, students, teaching colleagues, many who remain close friends today, and administrators. She leaves an aunt, Patricia Osterberg; an uncle, Gus, and wife Gail Osterberg, all of Graniteville, Vt. Miss O was predeceased by her dear aunt Hannah Sinclair, who she joined on Aunt Hannah’s birthday. She is also survived by Joy Lang Benson, her guardian angel and the closet thing to a daughter, who always took care of Miss O; and Janet Wilkins-Godin, who stood by her side for 27-plus years as her assistant coach and dearest friend.
She was grateful to all the loving people from TLC Inc. who gave such wonderful care so she was able to remain at home.
A memorial service will be held at Williamstown United Federated Church at a later date to be announced. Burial will be at West Hill Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her parents.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice Agency of Williamstown/Barre or a local animal shelter. Guare and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.