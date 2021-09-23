Betty (Elizabeth Ann) Bright, 87, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in her beloved Stowe.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathleen Weiss, first husband Arthur McKnight, and second husband Robert Bright.
Betty is survived by her six children, Michael (Joanie), Patrick (Ruth), Darren (Alison), Dan (Alena), Christopher David, and Liz (JT; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren).
Born in Mount Holley, N.J., she was the daughter of Elizabeth Hansell McBrayer and Herman Tatum McBrayer of Austin, Texas. Betty graduated with a degree in journalism from the University of Texas in 1954. She was an accomplished seamstress, making adorable dresses for little girls for decades and was a regular at the local craft shows in Maine and Vermont.
The Betty Bright Seamstress Project has been established as part of the Cross World Africa charity to empower women in Kenya to learn the beautiful and practical art of sewing that so shaped Betty’s life. (crossworldafrica.org/betty-bright-seamstress-project)
She was proud of her Quaker legacy and spent significant time researching her ancestors and how they influenced the mid-Atlantic region. Betty was a kindhearted, optimistic storyteller who was loved by all who had the privilege to know her.
While she did not want to have a memorial service, true to her Quaker roots, we know that she would want to thank all the wonderful people from Stowe who cared for her like a sister over the years, especially in the last year. So, thank you to Martha, Heidi, Clea, Penny, Mel, John, Carla, Willy, Becky, Shahid, Dominique, Cathy, Tom, Chris, Susie, Suzanne, Anne, Russ, Marsha, Ann Marie, Carol, Carin and Heather.
