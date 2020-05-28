Betsy P. Brothers

Betsy Paul Brothers, 81, of Waitsfield died at the McClure-Miller Respite House in the early morning hours of Friday, May 22, 2020, in the comfort of her best friend and daughter, Anne, and grandchildren.
She was born in Glens Falls, N.Y., March 16, 1939, she daughter of John and Eleanor (Lary) Paul. Betsy grew up in Rochester, Vt., and attended secretarial school in Syracuse, N.Y.
Betsy was previously married to Richard Brothers. They made their home in the Mad River Valley, raised their daughters and became integral to the fabric of the community. Effervescent, joyful, loving, determined and energetic are but a few words that could be used to describe Betsy.
In her early years of living in the Valley, Betsy was employed in food service at Mad River Glen, then took time raising her daughters. She later founded her own residential cleaning service, which she operated for many years in the Mad River Valley.
Betsy immensely enjoyed her weekly visits to Anne’s hair salon to be pampered, but as importantly, share the chicken salad sandwiches she prepared and to hold court with the other clients. It was a wonderful tradition and fun time for all.
An avid swimmer at the Bridges, she and her fellow aquatic enthusiasts were known as the “swimmin’ women.” Betsy loved to travel, especially to her favorite retreat, the Turks and Caicos Islands.
She frequently visited her grandson Carter Lash in California, who is the founder of Carter’s Aromatherapy Design, a CBD oil and CAD products company. Betsy became an instant legend at the annual prestigious High Times Cup.
Survivors include her daughter, Anne Roberts and her husband Bobby of Stowe; her grandchildren, Carter Lash of Sacramento, Calif., Kirk Fontana of South Burlington, Macall Meslin of Stowe and Robert Meslin of Essex Junction; a brother, John F. Paul and his wife Jennifer of Rutland; her feline best friend Louie; and nieces, nephews and extended family.
A daughter, Sarah Lucy Brothers, and sister, Patricia Hernandez died earlier.
Services are being planned for family and friends. For those who wish, donations in Betsy’s memory would be appreciated to the Mad River Valley Community Fund, P.O. Box 353, Waitsfield, VT 05673 (mrvcommunityfund.org). Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences: perkinsparker.com or the funeral home’s Facebook page.