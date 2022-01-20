Bernice A. Binginot

Bernice Adelaide Binginot, 93, of Stowe, died peacefully with her son by her side on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at The University of Vermont Medical Center. Bernice was born in Bayside, N.Y., on Feb. 1, 1928, the daughter of Frederich and Adelaide Mayer.
In her early adult years, Bernice worked as a secretary for Grumman Aircraft Engineering Corporation in Bethpage, N.Y. During her time there, Grumman was the chief contractor for the Apollo Lunar Module. She fell in love, was proposed to on a motorcycle, and married Rene Binginot. Together they built a remarkable life.
After honeymooning in Stowe in 1955, Bernice and Rene moved to Stowe in 1971 to begin a new life after his retirement from the New York Police Department with their two children, Michele and James.
Bernice became an integral part of the community, starting a 4-H horseback riding club and volunteering in many ways, including as a patroller for the National Ski Patrol, Stowe school ski program instructor, volunteer at Helen Day Art Center and as a local hospice volunteer. She was also actively involved at her beloved church, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church in Stowe.
She and Rene were instrumental in organizing youth hockey in Stowe. Bernice and Rene were honored for their community service in 1987 as Stowe’s King and Queen at Stowe Winter Carnival. Bernice also worked for several years for Stowe Mountain Resort as a conference coordinator at the Inn at the Mountain.
Bernice was an avid motorcyclist and rode her own bike until the age of 72. She and her husband traveled extensively on their motorcycles and ran a motorcycle tour company from 1994 to 1999.
Hosting family and friends for dinners brought Bernice great pleasure. Her dining room table was always meticulously set with her fine silver and china, and lovingly prepared and delicious meals.
Bernice’s passions included gardening, horseback riding, cross-country and downhill skiing, spending time with her loving family and friends, and taking care of her beloved dogs and cats. She was very proud of her grandsons and thoroughly enjoyed watching them grow. She taught them many things and is most fondly remembered as their favorite ski instructor.
Bernice is survived by her husband, Rene; her children, daughter Michele and son-in-law, Ned Hochmuth, her son James and daughter-in-law, Chantal; her grandsons, Jason Hochmuth and wife Rachel, Matthew Binginot and partner, Amanda, and Jeffrey Hochmuth and wife, Paige; her great-granddaughters, Rowyn, Ruby and Adelaide; her foster son, Warren White and family; and many dear friends near and far.
A service and celebration of life will take place in late January.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the North Country Animal League in Morrisville in Bernice’s memory.
