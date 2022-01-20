Benjamin Edward Balkind

Benjamin Edward “Teddy” Balkind, 16, of New Canaan, Conn., died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Greenwich Hospital.
Born Nov. 9, 2005, in Greenwich, Conn., he was the son of Buck and Leslie Balkind. Teddy attended St. Luke’s School where he played on the varsity hockey team. An avid lover of the outdoors, Teddy spent his time biking through local trails and mountains and cherished his time mountain biking with his godfather in Stowe.
He spent his summers on Bantam Lake at Camp Awosting where he fished, swam and wake-boarded with his friends. Though he sometimes didn’t spend an adequate amount of time doing homework, he was a master of Xbox, eating hamburgers and making desserts after every meal.
He was proud of his work at New Canaan Bicycles, where he dedicated his weekends to fixing bikes. He had many passions throughout his childhood and dedicated countless hours to fulfilling them.
Strikingly independent and confident in himself, Teddy seemed to be afraid of nothing. He genuinely loved nothing more than to be in the presence of and learn from those he looked up to-— whether at home, on the ice, on the mountain or at school. He was always able to find the best qualities in others and truly sought to emulate them.
Never failing to make those around him laugh, his infectious smile lit up every room, and he was not afraid to unexpectedly make mischief. He was undeniably loyal and would do anything for those he loved, including impulsively making crepes for his family on Sunday mornings. Teddy could never quite conceal the abundance of affection he had for others, and in the last months of his life, he never looked happier than when he was talking about his friends and his girlfriend, Olivia.
He never needed the attention of others and quietly made a difference in the lives of everyone he encountered. His remarkable kindness, confidence and passion will continue to affect the lives of his loved ones.
Teddy is survived by his parents, Leslie and Buck; his sister, Karey; grandparents, Mary Josephine Balkind, and Edward and Karen Brown; aunts and uncles, Erica and Bruce Wu and Sarah and Ellis Adler; cousins, PJ, Jake, Max and Sam; and godparents, Lynne and Rand Eyberg of Stowe.
He was predeceased by his grandfather, Benjamin Hart Balkind; and his uncle, Benjamin Lee Balkind.
A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be determined.
