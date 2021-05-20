Louisa Noble Drury, born June 5, 1929, died unexpectedly Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Everyone called her Lou — friends, children and grandchildren alike.
She was passionate about language, teaching and writing poetry.
Lou was predeceased by her parents, Lawrence Mason Noble and Louise McClanahan Noble, of Stonington, Conn., as well as her husband, Harold Arthur Drury.
Lou grew up in Groton, Mass., and attended Concord Academy through grade 9. She graduated from The Masters School (Dobbs) and from Barnard College in 1951 with a double major in English and French. She moved temporarily to Paris, France, in 1951 where she remained for over 16 years.
Lou helped launch The Paris Review and worked at the bookstore, Shakespeare & Company, on the Left Bank, where she met the New Zealand artist Harold Drury, who would become her husband. She worked for the Paris edition of the New York Herald Tribune, then at Time-Life International.
She did translation, was a part-time secretary to Alice B. Toklas, and landed at the American School of Paris as an elementary school teacher. During all that, she also became a mother to three children: Carole, who currently resides in Greensboro; John, who lives in Tavares, Fla., and Kathryn, who lives in Plainfield.
The family moved to the States in 1968 and Lou taught French, then English, in the Stowe public school system. After her retirement, she taught French at the Waldorf School, Mount Mansfield Winter Academy and to homeschoolers. She honed her method, French Through Puppetry, in after-school enrichment programs, and taught French to the elderly residents of Wake Robin retirement home.
Along with her three children, Lou leaves behind three siblings, Lawrence Noble, Jr. of Connecticut, Alexandra Heller of Vermont, and David Noble of New Mexico. She also leaves nine beloved grandchildren, Michael Drury, Jessica Drury, Elizabeth Drury, Kyle Leamur, Olivia Lombard, Amelia Drury, Meg John, Henry John and Bruno John. Her first great grandchild is due on June 5, which would have been her 92nd birthday.
A celebration of her life is being arranged for this summer. Look for an announcement on the Facebook page of Carole Drury.
