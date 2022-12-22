Barbara Wuerthele, “BJ,” 77, who courageously battled cancer for a few years, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Florida surrounded by her loving sisters.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1945.
She will be remembered for her love of the Green Mountains and her generosity. She was an avid skier, tennis player, hiker, baker and reader.
Animals was part of her life, and she would always be ready to take in cats and dogs when needed.
She is survived by her brother, Ronald Ferrainola of Pennsylvania, and her two sisters, Lilian Campbell and Toni Ferrainola, both of Florida.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Edwin Wuerthele of Indiana, and David Wuerthele of Florida.
A memorial service will be held this summer in Stowe.
In lieu of flowers a donation can be made in BJ’s name to the North Country Animal League in Morristown.
