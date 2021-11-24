Barbara Roberts

Barbara Alice Roberts, 68, of Winter Park, Fla., and formerly of Stowe, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.
Barbara was born on Oct. 29, 1953, to the late Charles and Maria Lanz in Philadelphia. After Barbara graduated from Frankford High School in 1971, she went on to study education at East Stroudsburg University.
Barbara married the love of her life, Jim Roberts, in 1976. They grew up together in Philadelphia and were inseparable throughout their adult life.
Barbara graciously touched and influenced so many people. She welcomed others into her family with an open heart and, quite often, a warm, home-cooked meal. Her personal passion for quilting led her to be a leader for the Quilts of Valor Foundation, which provided comfort and love to our nation’s veterans.
Her love of travel took her around the world, where she had the opportunity to learn about different cultures and traditions. Barbara enjoyed the mountains and the outdoors. She spent most of her days on the slopes in the winter and on the golf course in the summer, alongside her sweetheart.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Jim Roberts; her sisters, Maria (Lanz) Fehnel and her husband, Vern, and Ruth (Lanz) Davies; her son, James Roberts and his wife, Melissa, along with their three children, Alexander, 13, Silas, 8, and Ella, 7; her son, Eric Roberts and his wife, Erin, along with their daughter, Vera, who is six months old; and many nieces and nephews and their families.
A celebration of life will be held at Baldoria on the Water located at 146 Van Gordon St., Lakewood, Colo., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Quilts of Valor Foundation. (qovf.org/donate)
